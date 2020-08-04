Covid-19 continues to impact gas prices nationwide and keep them well below where they were one year ago.
The demand for gasoline has gone up slightly which has increased gas prices across Idaho by $0.07, placing the statewide average to around $2.37 per gallon.
Locally in Pocatello, most stations around $2.35 per gallon while Costco remains the cheaper option at $2.25 per gallon.
Across the Western United States, gas inventory is below where it should be which is why prices recently have gone up and are $0.12 higher than one month ago.
However, gas prices might stay the way they are for a while.
Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "I don't expect a whole lot of change here in the week ahead, maybe prices will increase a few cents but overall until there is some sort of clear indication of the Coronavirus improving I think we may be stuck in this pattern for the rest of the summer."
Gas prices were just about $0.50 higher per gallon one year ago.
