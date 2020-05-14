If you plan on filling up at the tank, you may want to shop around before choosing a station.
Gasoline has gone up $0.10 per gallon in the past week averaging $1.88 per gallon across Idaho, but locally in Pocatello stations have a variety of prices.
Costco has been as low as $1.69 per gallon, some around $1.74, and others at just above $2.00 per gallon.
The increase in demand for gasoline is the main driver for prices beginning to rise.
Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis, GasBuddy said, "Since last Wednesday, gasoline demand is up close to 5% and it's now 21% higher than Wednesday March 18, so since the low point demand is up 21%. It still is about 28% below where we were prior to this."
Gas prices most likely will increase over the next few weeks as more states re-open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.