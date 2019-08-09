The Gate City Boxing Club in Pocatello had their boxing ring stolen last week.
Sometime between 7 pm Wednesday night and 2 pm Thursday of last week someone stole their competition boxing ring that they put on a flatbed trailer.
It was being given as a donation to the Idaho Falls boxing team to help them with their event.
An eye witness last saw the trailer on the old highway between Fort Hall and Blackfoot.
The trailer is not completely covered so there are a few things to look for if you see it.
Rob Chavez, President, Gate City Boxing and Idaho Golden Gloves Boxing "Well just the white corner posts, they're on the back end of the trailer you can see that because the tarp did not cover those poles because like I just said we had just covered it to donate to the boxing team in Idaho Falls so they could use it."
If you see the trailer with the ring in it, please contact the police.
