Local bars hosted the annual Gate City Brewfest over the weekend.
18 businesses and 18 brewers participated this year.
Participants could sample more than 80 different beers.
The Pocatello Trolley provided transportation to the different locations.
One stop on the Brewfest tour was the Union Tap room.
They say Brewfest started out with a bang with attendees from all over the
"Every year we get a great turnout. They do a great job advertising with Downtown Pocatello and the chamber. We get people from Utah that come up every year, so it's kind of fun to wait and see when they show up and then we just get our community to show up and really support all of the places downtown," says Jennifer Erchul, Union Tap Room.
The Gate City Brewfest is sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, The Bank of Idaho, Historic Downtown Pocatello and other businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.