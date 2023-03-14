Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or flooding. * WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power. * WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone, McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&