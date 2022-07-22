The Gateway Habitat for Humanity is holding a fundraiser next month.
It's hosting a Corn Hole tournament.
It will be Saturday August 20th at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello.
The cost is $25.00 dollars per player.
There will be food, drinks and raffle prizes.
"We want Habitat to continue to grow and hopefully we can get back to a point where we can build a house a year and obviously we're looking for volunteers when the house starts. If you can do something, come on board," says Sam Nettinga, Community Volunteer.
Event check-in is at 9:00 a.m. and the tournament starts at 10:00 a.m.
They are hoping to make this an annual event.
