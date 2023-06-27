We are just days away from the Celebrate Blackfoot festivities.
Going on all day long Saturday, there will be lots of family activities in and around Jensen Grove. Rise Fitness kicks things off at 7:30 a.m. with a High Fitness Class. The car show runs 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Registration for the snow machine races start at 8:00 a.m. For the kids, ping pong balls will fall from the sky at 5:00 p.m. weather permitting. And there will be plenty of food vendors at the grove too.
Then, when dusk arrives, hundreds of drones will take to the air courtesy of Idaho Central Credit Union for a night-time drone show. And following that, it's the Bingham Healthcare Tribute to America fireworks show set to music.
And if you can't make it out to Jensen Grove for the show, KPVI will air the fireworks in their entirety Saturday on KPVI News Weekend Edition starting at 10:00 p.m. from our new vantage point, the roof of Tommy Vaughn's restaurant.
A reminder, in preparation for Celebrate Blackfoot, Jensen Grove will be closed to all traffic Friday afternoon after 12:00 p.m. And all day Saturday.
