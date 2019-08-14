This Information was Provided by AAA Latest Gas Price Report
Hyperactive regional refineries and steady gasoline stocks have been enough to keep peak summer travel demand at bay, and Idahoans continue to share in the spoils.
Today, the Idaho average price for regular is $2.87, which is eight cents less than a month ago and 35 cents less than a year ago. The U.S. average price is $2.64, which is 15 cents less than a month ago and 22 cents less than a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 8th in the country for highest gas prices.
