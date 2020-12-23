In addition to the toys that have been donated by a local vehicle dealership, a local 10-year-old has added to the gifts that will be found by area kids on Christmas morning.
For the second year in a row, Kaydence Cluff has donated toys from her own birthday to Toys for Tots.
Along with the toys that have been donated at the Phil Meador Courtesy Ford location, Cluff has donated the new, wrapped toys that she asked her family and friends to purchase and used her birthday money to buy additional toys to the toy drive.
