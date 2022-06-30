A new type of glamping experience is now available in Southeast Idaho.
Instead of spending the night outdoors in a tent, you could spend it in a dome away from home.
In rural Downey, in the middle of peace and quiet, sits a geodesic dome.
The Howe family had 1,000 acres of farmland and wanted to do something with it.
"A couple years ago I saw some domes on Facebook and so we actually went and stayed in some in Monticello, Utah and the guy that owned those kind of helped us out and we built this all by ourselves," said Jackie Howe, who owns and built the dome along with her husband.
She said it was hard putting together a round building and with their busy schedules, it took several months to finish.
"Start to finish it probably took us a year or so to get it done," Howe said.
The first of its kind in Southeast Idaho, the dome in Downey has nearly everything a camper could need.
"It's insulated, it has a full bathroom, queen bed, we have a microwave, fridge, coffee pot," Howe described.
Though there isn't a full kitchen - due to possible fire hazards - there is a propane pit. There's also an outdoor swing, a picnic area, and a creek nearby.
Howe said the dome was originally intended for couples celebrating their anniversary, honeymoon, or just needing a quick getaway.
"We wanted something unique," Howe said. "And this was by far the best option with the creek running through it. We just kind of wanted to share what we have with everybody."
The dome is close to towns and nearby activities. It's only a few minutes from Malad and Downey and several reservoirs in the area.
It's also only about 30 minutes from Lava Hot Springs or Pocatello.
Howe said the dome sits on 160 acres and borders forest service land so there's private access.
The dome is available year-round so guests can go fishing, hiking, four-wheeling, snow machining or snow-shoeing.
"I call it a piece of heaven here and it is," Howe said.
Howe told KPVI the dome has only been up and running a couple weeks but they've had already had several guests - both in and out of state.
She said so far people seem to be loving it and the reviews are positive.
She said it's booked nearly every Saturday through August and several weekdays as well.
"We're pretty excited right now that it's going so well and we've only been open for maybe two weeks," Howe said. "And it's been pretty much booked every night."
You can book the dome on Airbnb or message Jackie on Facebook for availability.
Depending on availability plus some fees, the dome runs anywhere from $100 to $200 per night.
Howe said since this dome has been popular so far, they're already considering the possibility of a second dome.
"We're just super excited to share this with everybody," Howe said.
