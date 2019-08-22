Get Your Greek On

Weather Alert

...OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 55 MPH FOR SOUTHWESTERN FREMONT... JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE... NORTHWESTERN MADISON...CLARK AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT... AT 452 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS AND ASSOCIATED OUTFLOW WINDS EXTENDING FROM 9 MILES WEST OF SPENCER SOUTHWEST ACROSS THE INL COMPLEX. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. BEHIND THE OUTFLOW BOUNDARY, LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN AND PEA SIZED HAIL MAY ALSO OCCUR. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DUBOIS, IDMON, TERRETON, ROBERTS, MUD LAKE, HAMER, SPENCER, KILGORE, INL COMPLEX, MONTEVIEW, SMALL, SHERIDAN RESERVOIR, HUMPHREY, EAST BUTTE, SAGE JUNCTION, KETTLE BUTTE, MONIDA PASS AND SOUTHERN SAINT ANTHONY SAND DUNES.