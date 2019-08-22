Get Your Greek On

It's a Pocatello tradition spanning decades and preparations for the event start days in advance. Take a peak in the kitchen that makes the Greek Festival possible.
The Greek Festival in Pocatello is on Saturday and volunteers are busy prepping for the event.
Volunteer Yolanda Riech says, "Oh I love it. It's a lot of association with people and it's wonderful. For the church. And we need a lot of help. It takes a lot of work and a lot of man power to get all this wonderful food ready."
Yolanda and other volunteers will spend days preparing that wonderful food for the hundreds of people who will make their way down to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church to get a taste of Greece.
Father Constantine Zozos says, "They walk away being happy. Their stomachs are filled with wonderful food. Everything is made in our commercial kitchen. It's the best food this side of Athens, as I've said before."
Yolanda and the other volunteers are making sure there is enough food to fill every belly but it's not just about the food at the Greek Festival. There will be traditional dances, activities, church tours and more. One church leader said they want everyone who comes out to the festival to feel "Greek for the day."
The entire community is invited to be Greek for the day and the proceeds go towards the renovations and upkeep of a historic piece of Pocatello.
Father Zozos says, "The church itself, which is now 104 years old, it was a major restoration project. I know everyone in the community, the Pocatello community, saw it going up and how it was a new roof and a new dome."
On Saturday, the chapel will not be under any type of construction but bridges in the community will be.
Riech says, "And just mingling with all types of different people from this city. It's just great. You meet so many people."
The Greek Festival is this Saturday from 11 in the morning until eight in the evening.
For more information on the festival visit https://www.assumptionpocatello.net/festival-photos
