Gift cards are popular gifts this holiday season, but they are often a prime target for scammers.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to check to make sure the barcode is not scratched off before purchase, because if it is there is a good chance someone else may have the PIN and be able to use those funds after you purchase it.
Another good tip is to choose a gift card from the back of the row, instead of choosing the first one there.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "We have seen people taking numbers off of gift cards and waiting for you to activate them, and then they're alerted and they spend the money on the gift card before you're able to give that as a gift."
If you do see a gift card with a scratched off barcode in stores, you should bring it to customer service so it does not get sold.
