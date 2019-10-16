Girls find their inner superpowers at STEM conference

Today Idaho State University hosted a conference led by women for women.
A group of 8th Grade girls is learning to solder and it's for a good reason.
Assistant Direct of Center for New Directions Karen Ludwig says, "We know that while women make up 50 percent of the population, they only make up about 25 percent of STEM careers."
Ludwig and other women working in STEM careers are changing that statistic. So, they invite more than 270 8th Grade girls from 14 Idaho schools to get hands-on STEM experience at the Super STEM Girl Conference.
Eighth Grader Cheyenne Mayer says, "I like that women, they can do stuff. It's not all men and you can do whatever you want."
Building that kind of confidence is a major component of the conference.
The conference is all about exposing these young girls to STEM careers at an early age and letting them understand that they can use their inner superpowers to obtain any career they desire.
To help the girls see that they really can work in any field, they are participating in multiple workshops and classes.
Eighth Grader Alexis Webb says, "She showed us how to do CPR and how to put a tube in so, like, If we ever needed to help someone."
All the different activities at the conference are led by women and for a good reason.
Karen Ludwig says, "All the research tells us that role models are exceptionally important for young girls. They're going to have a much higher chance of entering a field if they have been exposed to a woman already in that field. And so, we want them to see that there are women engineering technologists and there are women who are working in chemistry, and in engineering, and in physics."
The Super STEM Girl Conference is a yearly event at ISU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.