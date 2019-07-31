Give Blood, Get an Amazon Gift Card

The American Red Cross is still short on blood and Amazon is stepping in to help.
Blood transfusions are one of the most common procedures in every hospital, but finding enough donors is usually a challenge.
To encourage Americans to donate, Amazon is offering a $5 gift card to people willing to part with the red stuff from now until August 29, 2019.
It may not be much but officials say your donation is very much worth it to somebody.
American Red Cross Account Manager Angela Ragan says, "Every two seconds someone needs a blood donation. Blood is used to save lives. We use it to treat kids with cancer, we use it for accident victims when they come into the emergency room, for mothers who have a complicated child birth and need blood transfusions. All of these things need blood."
The American Red Cross is holding blood drives across Southeast Idaho over the next few weeks.
To find out where you can go to donate follow the link below.
