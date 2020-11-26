The Pocatello Police Department's "Give the Cops a Bird" event was a huge success this year.
The department said it had 202 turkeys donated by community members and local businesses. It also raised $10,000 in cash donations.
That money can be used to help buy 50,000 meals for Eastern Idaho families in need this holiday season.
All donations were given to the Idaho Foodbank to be distributed where needed.
In a post on social media, PPD said, "We are extremely grateful for everyone in the community who donated to the Idaho Foodbank by giving the cops a bird. The outpouring of kindness and generosity was truly amazing."
It added, "Thank you so much, we couldn't have done it without you."
This was the second year the department has done the fundraiser.
