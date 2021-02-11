Early Monday morning a manhunt for a runaway suspect in Idaho Falls resulted in the death of a homeowner after a police officer mistook him for the suspect. A GoFundMe account was created for Bree Johnson who is the wife of Joe Johnson (the homeowner) and she gave KPVI permission to share her story.
The GoFundMe page reads: "On Sunday night an incredible father and husband was tragically killed at his home in Idaho Falls, leaving behind his wife of 19 years and 4 children, ages 5 to 12. He was adored by everyone that knew him and this loss is beyond understanding."
According to Charles Johnson, Joe Johnson's father, Joe was the main source of income for the family. Any donations to the GoFundMe account will help support Ms. Johnson and her four children.
Joe Johnson is a native of Sacramento, California. He and his family moved to Idaho Falls to find a better life and recently purchased their home. Charles Johnson says they were happy in their new city.
On the GoFundMe page, Ms. Johnson addresses those who have helped the family. She writes: "Thank you for your love and support during this unbelievably traumatic time for our family. We appreciate your respecting our privacy as we continue to process this traumatic loss."
Condolences, flowers and cards can be sent to Coltrin Mortuary at 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401.
You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.
To read more about the ongoing investigation please see attached articles.
