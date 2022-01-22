A GoFundMe account has been set up for a local fire department after their fire station caught fire earlier in the month.
On January 10th, an electrical outlet sparked which started the fire that consumed the building and destroyed two fire engines. Since then, the Boise Fire Department donated one of their engines that was slated to be sold at auction. All day Saturday, Firehouse Subs restaurant donated their sales to the all-volunteer fire department.
And now a GoFundMe page is taking donations to help the Firth Fire Department rebuild. Their goal is $500,000 and you can visit the page by clicking here.
