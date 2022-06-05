A GoFundMe page has been set up for a local man who died in an accident last week.
35-year-old Darin Williams was trimming branches in a tree on the 400 block of South 6th Avenue.
He fell 15 feet and suffered a serious head injury.
Williams was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
He leaves behind a wife and three children.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.
While they have hit their goal of $25,000, additional donations are appreciated.
You can find the link to the GoFundMe page by clicking here.
