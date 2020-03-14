Going to the emergency room may not be the right thing to do

Yesterday, Governor Brad Little announced the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Idaho. As the outbreak continues to take shape across the state, local medical professionals want you to know when it's time to go to the hospital.
Local government and medical professionals are working together to prepare Bannock County for confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but to do that they also need the help of the public.
The CDC has an action plan called "flattening the curve."
Basically, in a time of crisis the public needs to be overly cautious about going to the emergency room over mild, flu-like symptoms (and other non-emergency illnesses and injuries) in order to keep from over taxing the hospitals.
That does not mean doctors don't want those who are ill from coming to the hospital at all right now. They just want people to know when it's appropriate.
Chief Medical Officer at Portneuf Medical Center Dr. Dan Snell says, "Any emergency that you would otherwise come to: chest pain, extreme shortness of breath, trauma, something along those lines, absolutely. Abdominal pain that's just not getting any better. Those presenting symptoms that were normally there come to the hospital."
Doctor Snell says many people are worried they have the coronavirus due to mild respiratory symptoms and he doesn't recommend going to the hospital for that.
If you are concerned, contact your primary care provider first.
If you have questions about virus symptoms or preventative steps you should be taking you can call the Southeast Idaho Public Health call center at (208) 234-5875.
Or go online to www.siphidaho.org.
