For months now we've been telling you about the progress of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument construction in Pocatello.
The monument's dedication ceremony that was scheduled for June 20 has been delayed indefinitely due to the current COVID-19 climate. Construction of the monument that is being built in the Northgate Development is proceeding as scheduled, but just the dedication ceremony is being delayed.
We will pass along a new dedication date as soon as it is announced.
