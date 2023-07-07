The Rexburg Police Department will be hosting the 'DARE Night Golf 12 Hole' fundraiser on August 4th.
The event will be at Teton Lakes Golf Course.
Check-in time is 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
There will also be a prize for the best decorated golf cart.
There are still opportunities for teams or sponsors, just call 208-359-3000.
