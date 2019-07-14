The golfing community came out over the weekend to honor a former teacher and coach.
32 golf teams participated in the 16th annual ‘John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament’ at Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.
McCarthy was a mentor, coach and educator who devoted 33 years of his life to School District 25.
All the money raised from the golf tournament will go to Pocatello, Highland and Century High School’s extracurricular activities and athletic fund.
“Education is very important in our area and you know John was a huge component and advocate for, you know, extracurricular activities, so you know, we need to, you know, find ways to supplement costs for kids that don’t have the ability to pay for such things, you know, and extracurricular activities helps, you know, the education process,” says Thipsavanh Sibounma, Chair for the 16th Annual John McCarthy Memorial Golf Tournament.
Last year the tournament raised $10,000 dollars.
