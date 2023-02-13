The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to the Mountain America Center in September.
The band announced their 2023 tour Monday morning and Idaho Falls will be a stop on their Big Night Out Summer Tour Thursday, September 14.
Tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls and their opening band, Fitz and the Trantrums go on sale Friday, February 17 and VIP packages will be available.
Traversing through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast, the North American run will see the group delivering career-encompassing sets that feature songs from their new album Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit “Iris,” which eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify last year.
Pre-sale tickets for the Goo Goo Dolls will be available Tuesday on the Ticketmaster website.
