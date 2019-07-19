If you frequently use Google Calendar to store events or appointments, you may want to use extra caution.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new phishing scam that could steal your personal information that you store in your calendar.
Scammers are adding fake events or inviting you to different events so that you open them and click on a link that could give them access to your data.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "You know definitely you want to look at your Google Calendar settings and make sure that they're strict, they're private, that no one can infiltrate and add things to your Google Calendar.”
If an event pops up that is unfamiliar to you, instead of clicking on it you should delete it to avoid putting your Google Calendar at risk.
