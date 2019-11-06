Twice a week Tiffany donates her extra farm fresh chicken eggs to a local bar. That bar is Rumors.
The owner of Rumors, Kris Miner, has a very special place in her heart for Make-a-Wish kids. Every year she finds ways to raise money to make their wish come true.
One of those ways is by selling Tiffany's eggs for $2.00 a dozen and ALL the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish.
Rumors is one of the only places you can stop and have a beer... and leave with eggs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.