It was a long session, too long according to Governor Brad Little, but he says it's nothing he's too concerned about.
"I'm hopeful and prayerful that next year the session isn't this long," said Little.
Nonetheless, he says progress was made.
"Building Idaho's Future money was a result of a year ago with the economy. We didn't know what was going to happen," said Little.
Governor Brad Little is speaking about the Building Idaho's Future Investment Package.
It includes a variety of initiatives the governor focused on such as infrastructure, economic development, and education.
Little says as the year progresses the number one priority is education and improving on it.
"Whether it's the end of the school year, the summer, or next fall; what do we do about these kids?" said Little.
The governor also referenced the $445 million tax cut which he calls historic.
He says this will help Idaho families and small businesses moving forward.
"We made a little adjustment in personal property tax which means a lot of small businesses that were paying personal property tax won't be backfilled and out of general fund money," said Little.
Although operating under the effects of the pandemic, the governor says he's not worried about the state of the state.
"I am very confident we're going to be in as good a shape as any state," said Little.
He also talked about Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin's announcement to run for governor.
Little said when you're in the position he is, you have to expect competition to come knocking.
"If I run again, there's lots of indications that I will, I haven't announced yet, but that's part of the process," said Little.
