Idaho Governor Brad Little says Idaho is "in pretty good shape" to move into stage two of his Idaho Rebounds plan. He spoke about the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday in his weekly AARP call.
In stage one, most retail and places of worship were able to reopen. Stage two is set to begin May 16.
The state will only move on to stage two if state health officials see a downward trend of COVID-19 related emergency room visits and a downward trend in positive cases.
Health officials also need to make sure they have enough medical supplies.
According to Idaho Department of Health & Welfare Director David Jeppesen, all three categories are looking good.
"We're anxious to get the economy going and to continue to offer more opportunity,” says Gov. Little. “But…if you want prosperity, you're not going to have prosperity unless people, employees and consumers, are confident. And they're not going to be confident if they're not safe."
In a testing update, Jeppesen says the Idaho testing task force will give its final report this week, and more testing supplies are soon expected from the federal supply chain for May and April.
Gov. Little will hold a press conference on stage two Thursday at 1 p.m.
