Gov. Brad Little (R) has appointed Jeff McCray as the new chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission.
McCray has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Washington. He has worked as the Director of Operations at McCain Foods in Burley since 2008.
“Jeff’s history of success and experience with Idaho business, operations, and community make him uniquely qualified to fill this important role,” Little said. “I have no doubt he will continue to ensure the highest standards of fairness and service at the Tax Commission as he serves as Chairman.”
Little also thanked the previous chairman, Tom Harris, for his work with the commission and wished Harris well in his retirement.
McCray will begin his new role Oct. 13.
“I am honored to be able to serve the great State of Idaho,” McCray said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing the great work Chairman Tom Harris started by embodying the commission’s core values of fairness, accountability, integrity, and respect. I am excited about working with all the people at the Tax Commission to further our vision, captured by the saying, ‘Great People, Helping You, Serving Idaho.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.