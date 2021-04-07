Vaccine passports are banned in Idaho.
Gov. Brad Little (R - Idaho) signed on executive order on Wednesday, banning so-called vaccine passports and other vaccine requirements statewide.
The order means that no government entity in Idaho can require a vaccine passport, or proof of vaccination, in order for citizens to receive services or to access facilities.
Little said from the beginning, he has been against requiring or forcing Idahoans to get the vaccine.
“Idahoans should be given the choice to receive the vaccine. We should not violate Idahoans’ personal freedoms by requiring them to receive it,” Little said. “Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens. Vaccine passports restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal. Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.”
Gov. Little said there is a nationwide trend emerging with many states discussing proof of vaccination. He signed the executive order to take a stance against that trend, declaring that Idaho would not follow suit.
He said so far, about half a million Idahoans have chosen to get the vaccine.
He ended his announcement by thanking citizens.
“Thank you again to the people of Idaho for taking steps to protect lives and our economy by choosing to get the vaccine,” Little added.
