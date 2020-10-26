Idaho is moving back to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho) made the announcement Monday afternoon. The new order goes into effect at 12 a.m. on October 27th.
Little said the reason for rolling the entire state back a stage was due to the spike in cases and increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last few weeks.
In the press conference, Little said hospitals all across the state are quickly filling up and that Idaho’s current healthcare capacity is “in crisis.”
“Idaho is at a critical juncture,” Little said. “This is unacceptable and we must do more.”
According to Little, as of last week, Kootenai County was reporting 99 percent capacity and Magic Valley healthcare facilities have had to divert patients to Boise.
In Eastern Idaho, Little said smaller hospitals are quickly reaching capacity and they can no longer send them to nearby Utah hospitals. Utah is also seeing a significant spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and as a result, those hospitals will no longer accept Idaho patients.
“Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up or are already full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and way too many healthcare workers are out sick with COVID-19,” Governor Little said.
The governor announced there will be some modifications to this Stage 3, compared to the original plan. He said the new order does not mean the economy is on lockdown. The economy will remain open.
Gatherings are once again limited to 50 people or fewer and outdoor gatherings/venues are limited to 25 percent capacity. Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will not be closed but will be limited to “seating only” capacity. Nightclubs can only operate as bars.
Masks will also be mandatory at all long-term care facilities in the state.
Employers are encouraged to continue allowing employees to telework whenever possible. Travel will not be restricted.
The governor said as of right now, schools will not be forced to go to remote-only learning. Individual school districts will continue to make this decision.
Little did not issue a statewide mask mandate but did say the localized approach, while he believed it was the right thing to do, has not been as successful as he hoped.
“The virus is relentless and in some parts of the state there simply have been insufficient efforts by local health boards, mayors, and county commissioners to protect lives,” Little said.
When asked about enforcement of Stage 3 and its restrictions, Little said he is relying on personal responsibility from all citizens. He did add that if the curve doesn’t flatten and hospital capacity does not improve, they have “other tools in their toolbox” that may need to be utilized.
At the press conference on Monday, the chief of staff for the Boise Veterans Hospital, Dr. Andrew Wilper, spoke about the issues it is facing with a spike in cases.
Wilper said they are currently seeing a record number of patients being admitted for treatment, including high numbers of COVID-19 patients. He said they are also facing a challenge with having enough healthcare workers to take care of all the patients. Due to the influx, Wilper said they are asking for additional healthcare workers to come to Idaho to help treat its patients.
Dr. Joshua Kern, V.P. of Medical Affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, also spoke at the press conference.
He said specifically at their Wood River facility in the Magic Valley, they are seeing a high number of COVID-19 patients. He said it’s not possible for healthcare workers to keep up with the current surge.
According to Kern, there is a challenge having enough healthcare workers to treat patients and there is a very high level of fatigue among those who are working.
“Remember, these healthcare workers – these nurses and doctors – are your friends and neighbors. They need your help,” Kern said.
Before ending the press conference, Little once again encouraged community members to do their part to help slow the spread and flatten the curve of COVID-19.
“I sincerely hope that some people have finally passed the point of thinking the pandemic is not real or not a big deal, or that their personal actions don’t really affect anything. We have seen the direct impact between rising case numbers in our communities and the overwhelming impacts on our healthcare system – something that affects all of us, whether we have COVID or not,” he said.
