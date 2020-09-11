Idaho schools will be getting some much-need financial support.
On Friday, Gov. Brad Little (R – Idaho) announced the state will be putting $99 million in relief funds toward education. The money will help ensure schools are fully funded and equipped with what they need so children can continue learning during the pandemic.
The $99 million restores the budget cuts Little made earlier this year due to COVID-19.
Little also announced an additional $50 million will go directly to Idaho families. It will be part of the “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative, which aims to keep parents from leaving the workforce or having to exhaust all resources to support a child’s education.
“When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound,” Little said in a statement.
Under the new initiative, families could receive up to $1,500 for each eligible student. That money can be used to purchase educational materials, devices, and services. Families can begin applying in October, with the state expected to release more details on the initiative in the coming weeks.
