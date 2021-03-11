As part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little's visit to Pocatello on Thursday, KPVI asked him what he thought about the federal COVID-19 relief package.
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion plan passed Wednesday night, with strong opposition and no votes in support from Republicans.
Gov. Little said he does not support the legislation because he believes it adds crippling debt and "punishes" responsible states like Idaho.
According to Little, Idaho will get anywhere from a quarter of a billion to half a billion dollars less in federal funding than states that didn't act as responsibly, or work to stay open, during the pandemic.
Little said state leaders have worked to lower taxes for Idahoans and this legislation would hurt those efforts. He said Idaho's future generations will be the ones paying the price.
"You can be irresponsible and the federal government - the federal taxpayers - will bail you out," he told KPVI. "It's just a fundamental premise that I have about, why should the people of Idaho work hard to balance their budget, to get people back to work, to make the sacrifices they do, to get the COVID numbers down and then have another state that perhaps didn't do that get rewarded?"
Idaho Sen. Jim Risch also issued a statement Wednesday opposing the legislation. He believes only a small portion of the money actually goes toward COVID relief. He calls it "reckless spending" and said it burdens taxpayers and indebts the nation to "push a liberal agenda."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.