Idaho has over 800 school board members in the state.
They’re unpaid volunteers working to improve education for the next generation of Idahoans. No greater example was the time and dedication making decisions during the pandemic. School boards navigated how to keep kids safe and in school and it was a massive challenge.
To recognize their service, Governor Brad Little proclaimed June of 2022 as School Board Appreciation Month.
“None of us want to do a redo of COVID and believe me you guys were on the front lines and so I very sincerely, this proclamation is one thing but I want you to know how important it is,” said Gov. Little during the proclamation ceremony, “everyone talks about it’s our constitutional obligation but I talked about the fact that a good system of public schools is our moral obligation also.”
The Idaho Constitution gives supervision of Idaho’s 300,000 students in public education to the State Board of Education. Without local boards overseeing each district, managing the number of students and their needs would be a challenge.
