Governor Brad Little continued his tour across the state today to discuss his plans for the future of Idaho's infrastructure with local business leaders. During a stop at Premier Technology in Blackfoot, he explained why he wants to increase transportation funds by $80 million.
"We're taking $80 million and dedicating it to pay for these bonds to do one to one-and-a-half billion dollars worth of projects all over the state as determined by the board," the governor stated.
The governor's office says that in 2018 Idaho roads saw 1.8 million daily vehicle trips. By 2040, that number is expected to increase more than 65 percent to 3 million. That's why the governor is pushing for more funding to upgrade and update infrastructure.
"You know, congestion is kind of insidious," he said. "One day it takes you 10 minutes to get to work, and then it takes you 15, and then it takes you 20, and then it takes you 30 or 40 just because of the traffic. We're trying to get a head of that and do planning to where that really valuable commodity -- your time -- is preserved."
While Ada County will see the biggest traffic increase in the near future, eastern Idaho is not exempt. If funds are approved, one planned project would expand the stretch of Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls from two lanes to three. The project would be completed in three phases and cost upwards of 1.5 billion dollars when completed.
"By putting this together on a long term basis you can bid more competitively, you can strategically plan for projects at the right time, you can do these projects and know with surety whether you're a contractor -- or you're somebody who works in the construction industry -- that you'll have a job 5, 10, 15, 20 years into the future." added Governor Little. "That makes it more competitive. That makes it more affordable for the state."
In March the Idaho legislature passed a bill adding funding to the Idaho Transportation Department. This proposal from the governor would add more funding, on top of that bill. It would not increase taxes. Instead, the money would come from the state's sales tax revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.