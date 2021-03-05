For a few weeks, we've been following the progress of a bill in the Idaho legislature that would compensate those wrongfully convicted. Idaho was one of 15 states without a law already, but all that changed today. Governor Little signed the bill in a special ceremony in Idaho Falls this afternoon.
It was both an emotional and historic day at the Bonneville County courthouse as Governor Brad Little signed into law the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act.
"I wish I could tell you I had great memories of being here," says Christopher Tapp while standing in the Centennial Room on the second floor of the courthouse Friday afternoon. "But I can't. I relive -- sometimes -- the nightmares of what has transpired over the last 23 years of my life."
Those nightmares began when, in this very courthouse, Tapp was wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge more than two decades ago.
"I think we owe a debt to these people that we've put in jail wrongfully, and I think we -- as taxpayers and a society -- need to try what we can to fix that," says Sen. Doug Ricks, Rexburg (R). "You know, we can't give him back his years that he's lost." Since Idahoans can't give the wrongfully convicted back time they've lost in prison, Sen. Ricks worked to introduce Senate Bill 1027 to the legislature.
The bill compensates those wrongfully imprisoned, like Tapp, paying them $62,000 for every year they spent in prison, or $75,000 for every year on death row.
Friday afternoon, Governor Little signed the bill. Both Sen. Ricks and Christopher Tapp were there for the ceremony. The mother of Angie Dodge has supported Tapp and believed in his innocence for years. Friday afternoon was no different as she sat in the audience.
"You can make some amends from a monetary standpoint," the governor states moments after signing the bill into law. "But we need to continue to work on our justice system to where we have fewer and fewer of these wrongful convictions."
The governor believes this new legislation will also create more trust in the legal system adding "and that's just good for the whole system, that people will have confidence in the government."
For Tapp (who was exonerated in 2019), this step has been a long time coming. He says, "It's truly important to know that people do recognize that we've been wrongfully convicted, and this will be part of it."
Tapp says although those wrongfully convicted in Idaho will receive compensation, his fight for justice is far from over. He is working with lawmakers in other states (Oregon recently) to help pass similar legislation.
There is currently an open lawsuit from Tapp against the Idaho Falls Police Department for his wrongful conviction and imprisonment.
