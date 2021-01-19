More Idaho National Guardsmen have been activated to help with the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho) made the announcement on Tuesday. He said he will be increasing the number of personnel from 250 to 400.
“Our women and men in the Idaho National Guard have stepped in to meet critical needs at healthcare facilities across Idaho since the fall, and the availability of additional guardsmen to assist with vaccine distribution moving forward will help us even more in the pandemic fight,” he said.
The governor also announced Idaho will offer new grants to healthcare providers to allow them to increase staffing and buy new equipment and supplies to help administer the vaccine faster and more efficiently.
According to Gov. Little, Idaho is currently getting a lower share of vaccine doses because the federal government is not distributing them on a per capita basis.
The governor added that getting Idahoans vaccinated remains his number one priority.
“Since the start of vaccine distribution in our state, Idaho has had a strong safety record and we will continue to make safety a priority as we work to accelerate the administration of doses,” Little said.
