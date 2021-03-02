Governor Announces Plan to Sign Wrongly Convicted Bill

Governor Brad Little plans to sign a bill that would compensate those wrongfully convicted of a crime in Idaho.
Local Republican State Representative Dustin Manwaring says last year the Governor vetoed a similar bill.
Governor Little announced he plans to sign Senate Bill 1027, the Idaho Wrongful Conviction Act.
The bill would pay those wrongly convicted $62,000 dollars for each year spent in prison or $75,000 dollars per year on death row.
Six people in the State of Idaho will be eligible for compensation.
Representative Manwaring says one person is too many to be wrongly accused.
“I think any one of them would give back the money, but you are trying to do something to say hey, try to proceed and move forward with your life. You’ve lost 20 years or whatever it is and you know it’s the only thing we can do,” says Republican Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
Governor Little will announce his plans to sign Senate Bill 1027 in a ceremony at the Bonneville County Courthouse at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.