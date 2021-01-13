Governor Brad Little paid a visit to Southeast Idaho to address a few things.
Some of his talking points were about improving education, lawmakers criticizing his executive power, and topics from his state of the state address.
But it was apparent to everyone in the room that the coronavirus and the vaccine were the biggest issues.
Governor Little said there are some people that are still hesitant to receive a dose of the vaccine.
But he says this is what those folks should know.
"For them to know a broad swath of people that have had the vaccine and that they didn't have any negative consequences," said Little.
Little said this is the best way to calm people down in regards to the vaccine's safety.
"That's the best way to convince people about the safety of it," Little added.
In addition, the Governor was in contact with Vice President Mike Pence about more doses being shipped to Idaho where Little was able to ask this question.
"'Do I understand this right, Mr. Vice President, that I'm going to give the first dose and you're going to hold the second dose and send it to me 21 days later?' He says 'That's right, Brad,'" said Little.
The Governor was also open to talking about the protests and riots that took place in the nation's capital last week.
He didn't seem too worried considering some state capitols are taking more precaution as the presidential inauguration draws closer.
"You know, we haven't erected a fence around our capitol like they have in Washington state or Washington D.C," Little stated.
Considering state capitol police have had to drag people from the building before, he says they'll be ready for whatever happens.
"It might happen again but we're prepared for it. We're prepared," said Little.
