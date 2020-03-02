Idaho lawmakers are about nine weeks in to the legislative session.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with Governor Brad Little and Senator Mark Nye over the weekend to get some of the latest updates on the legislative session.
Governor Brad Little says the legislative session is running smoothly so far, but there are a few things that could hold session up, such as taxes, more specifically, sales tax on groceries and property taxes.
The governor says he would like to see taxes taken off of groceries.
“We just give people a tax credit, which is simpler and there’s less audit, but I think we ought to take if off, but I’d like to see a real hard definition about what groceries are,” says Governor Brad Little.
And as far as the debate on the one year tax freeze…
“The freeze doesn’t necessarily stop people’s taxes from going up, because it depends on what your piece of property, whether it’s your home or a farm or a commercial piece of property, what it does relative to everything else. The freeze is on how much money local government will go in, but it could still mean that people’s property taxes will go up,” says Governor Little.
Senator Mark Nye also talked about the property tax freeze.
“But that’s a double whammy, because the year after, you might end up paying a lot more, two years worth and the focus is on let’s cut spending on the local level, rather than let’s share more of the state revenues. Like we have a half of a billion dollars we’re stocking away,” says Senator Mark Nye.
30 bills out of the 429 that have been introduced in both Houses, have already been signed by the Governor.
“I get them. I read them and we get them out of there. We’re waiting for more bills,” says Governor Little.
Governor Little says he’s proud of what they’ve been doing so far.
“The help I’ve had from the legislatures, the help I’ve had from the superintendents, the teachers on really moving the needle on education, improving and modernizing our education and I’m very excited about it,” says Governor Little.
Idaho lawmakers say they hope to have this legislative session wrapped up by the end of March.
