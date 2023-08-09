Governor Brad Little was in Pocatello on Tuesday.
It was a packed house as the governor spoke at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce 'Breakfast with the Governor' event.
He talked about water being a critical resource.
He also addressed Idaho leading the nation in recovery after the COVID pandemic, the state's property tax relief, competitive pay for teachers and the behavioral health initiative and how we can be pro-active before the issue costs us more in the long run.
"One of the questions that I just addressed is probably the next thing that we need to do is provide more resources for the school districts to address some of these mental health issues that they have so we can get to these kids early before we have to spend more money on them and provide more resources, because a little bit of help early, somebody is having a mental health issue will save us a lot of money down the road," says Idaho Governor Brad Little.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.