Governor Little released his budget for the upcoming fiscal year which recommended cuts to Medicaid.
But others believe there is no need for such action.
"What our report shows and what we're here to say is that the federal government provided Medicaid relief dollars that fully more than cover any of these increased costs."
According to Director of Idaho Voices For Children, Christine Tiddens there are federal relief dollars that allow the legislature to prioritize Medicaid.
"Simply put we're here to say there is no hole in the Medicaid budget to fill and thanks to federal Medicaid relief Idaho can fully fund Medicaid during the pandemic and economic recovery."
Which begs the question why a move like this is necessary.
"We don't see any reason for these cuts and so it's hard to justify why anybody would move forward with them."
Since the beginning of 2020, Tiddens says Idaho has been so much better positioned to respond to covid-19 thanks to Medicaid expansion coverage, which would prevent resulting economic down turn from worsening access to care, financial security and health disparities.
"We've talked to so many folks who've benefited from Medicaid over the last year and what we've heard over and over is that Medicaid expansion could not have come at a better time as the pandemic has just really taken a toll on families already living paycheck to paycheck."
To make a cut to something like Medicaid would be detrimental to Idaho, Tiddens says.
"It's a risk to our really fragile health system as we continue to see the impact of Covid-19."
But now she hopes the legislature can see the importance of Medicaid in the state and how it affects Idahoans.
"The budgets are now in the hands of the Idaho legislatures so that's why we're putting out this call to action to urge Idaho legislatures to protect Medicaid and fully fund the Medicaid budget without implementing any cuts."
