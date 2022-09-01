A familiar face has been appointed to the Pocatello City Council.
On September 1, Governor Brad Little announced that he selected former Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill one of the vacant council seats.
Marchand retired from the police department in 2019 after 38 years in law enforcement.
Under Idaho code, Mayor Brian Blad requested that the governor appoint someone to fill seat one to re-establish a quorum, then Mayor Blad will fill the remaining two seats after accepting applications.
Marchand was sworn in before Thursday’s city council meeting.
