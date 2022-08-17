Yesterday Governor Brad Little confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the legislature.
He ways rumors of the effort are "relatively right."
A statement from the governor's office concerning a potential special session says Little wants to help Idaho residents 'grappling with crushing inflation,' currently at about 8.5-percent.
A potential special session would appear to use the state's recently projected $2 billion dollars surplus to counteract inflation.
That could mean lawmakers attempting to pass some type of tax rebate during the special session, that could take effect this year.
Governor Little declined to say definitively whether he's been in contact with republican house speaker Scott Bedke or senate president pro-tem Chuck Winder.
