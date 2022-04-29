Law enforcement agencies across the state of Idaho are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases, particularly when it comes to cases involving fentanyl.
To help combat the issue, Governor Brad Little assembled a task force dubbed Operation Esto Perpetua. The task force held its second round table discussion in the Treasure Valley this week. It’s Governor Little’s partnership between community and law enforcement to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.
“It’s a problem everywhere I go when I talk to local law enforcement,” explains Governor Little, “I was in Idaho Falls last week and talking to the sheriff over there and I was very impressed by the numbers he has statistics that they compiled in Bonneville County."
Pocatello also has its share of the same problem. Police have seen an increase in overdoses, deaths, and arrests for drugs in the area. They also see changes in the form of mixing.
“What we’re seeing and this is fairly new is the mixing of fentanyl with marijuana itself and then it being smoked or injected some other way,” explains Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
The chief is part of the law enforcement task force and took part in the Treasure Valley forum. He says that it should put the community on notice that drugs many think aren’t a big deal, are being laced with fentanyl.
“It’s just a warning to our community,” says Chief Schei, “people try to downplay marijuana a lot and I hear it’s just weed or it’s just marijuana but the thing is that the marijuana we're seeing today is synthetic it’s chemically engineered to have a higher THC level and now they’re mixing it with fentanyl which makes it even more dangerous.”
What’s also dangerous is how unaware the public can be about the dangers of fentanyl. Officials say that community involvement and education are key.
“For our area it’s going to be Idaho State University, School District 25, all the local nonprofits, that we work with on a regular basis with the Crisis Center, Portneuf Health Trust, and Portneuf Medical Center all being mission aligned on working together with our community to make sure that we don’t lose more people from this,” says Chief Schei.
May’s roundtable discussion will be in Pocatello. To get involved or to contribute to Operation Esto Perpetua, go to gov.idaho.gov.
