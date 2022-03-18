Governor Brad Little has issued his first veto of the year, rejecting a measure having to do with incentive money intended for teachers but who moved into administrative jobs.
On Wednesday Governor Little vetoed the measure affecting 23 school administrators contained in a program called Master Educator Premiums.
Little in the veto letter said the incentive money was intended to keep teachers in the classroom and extending it to teachers who became administrators is at odds with the original purpose of the program.
The estimated cost was just under $200,000 dollars over three years.
Little urged lawmakers to pass his budget recommendations boosting teacher pay to keep teachers in Idaho.
