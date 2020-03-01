Governor Brad Little made a visit to Eastern Idaho over the weekend.
Governor Little hosted a roundtable discussion with educators at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls on Saturday.
Educators from around the area had a chance to meet with him and ask questions and discuss their concerns.
Governor Little says last year they worked on starting pay for teachers, but this year they are trying to increase pay for veteran teachers.
“We’ve got a lot of education initiatives that are going forth. We had a big vote yesterday in the House and we’re getting ready in the Senate and I’m down here listening to the educators from this whole region of the state. I brought my education policy person to talk about education policy, K-12, teacher pay,” says Governor Brad Little.
Governor Little says he is pleased with Friday’s 55 ‘Yes’ votes for the career ladder bill.
