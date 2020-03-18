Idaho Governor Brad Little gave an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus Wednesday morning.
As of Wednesday morning, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
Little reiterated Wednesday that the state’s main goals are protecting the elderly and other vulnerable populations, and making sure hospitals don't get overwhelmed.
He says they are working around the clock to expand testing, especially drive up testing, but that not everyone who wants to get tested will get tested.
According to little, Idaho will adopt the CDC’s latest plan called "15 Days to Slow the Spread"
Those guidelines include not visiting nursing homes, working from home and avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people.
Little says he still will not mandate school and other closures.
"I'm concerned… about some of these...arbitrary decisions in some other areas where they closed everything down and now...the issue of what do you do about childcare...and the big question is when do you open things back up?" says Little.
According to Little, lawmakers hope to wrap up the legislative session by the end of Wednesday in wake of the pandemic.
And State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn says Idaho Health and Welfare will work with state universities to try to predict how many people will become ill and will need hospitalization and critical care.
