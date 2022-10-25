Governor Brad Little attended the Idaho State University football game over the weekend.
KPVI"s Deanne Coffin caught up with him tailgating in the rain before the game.
Then the governor walked out on the field with some ISU football players before the game started.
Governor Little says inflation and uncertainty are some of the biggest issues in this year's election.
"People because of inflation and all the economic issues, now here in Idaho, we're doing better than all the other states, but it's still of concern, you know, interest rates and inflation. Both of those are a factor and then how do we continue to cope with growth here, and of course always it's education, being here on this campus, education is always really important," says Governor Brad Little.
