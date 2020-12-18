Idaho Governor Brad Little was in Idaho Falls Friday morning.
He addressed issues such as Idaho's current economic status and the COVID-19 vaccine. Little also explained why the state didn't receive the initial amount of the Pfizer vaccine that was promised, which was supposed to be about 30,000 doses. According to the governor, it's because the vaccine has to be kept at stored at a temperature of around -70 Celsius.
And the state currently doesn't have the needed capacity to store a high number of vaccine doses. But, that's part of why the governor is looking forward to other vaccines being developed and processed.
"Good news is with the moderna rollout, which doesn't have to be kept that cold, which is in smaller bottles, we can get that out further,” explains Gov. Little, “then in the queue we've got Astrozenica and Johnson & Johnson. Of course the Johnson and Johnson is only one shot it doesn't have to be kept really cold."
Governor Little added that he hopes to get all health care workers vaccinated by the end of January. And the governor also strongly recommends that Idahoans follow CDC guidelines, mask up and do their part to beat the virus.
