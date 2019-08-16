Governor Little Visits Local Elementary School

Today, Governor Little visited a new STEM school in American Falls. That school hopes to inspire its students to follow in J.R. Simplot's footsteps.
A school band, the governor and over a hundred locals celebrated the new J.R. Simplot Elementary's ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
American Falls School District Superintendent Randy Jensen says, "That gets me to the most important part of this building. While the building is awesome, and is beautiful, and it's got a great name, what really happens here in the next 75 years is the most important thing."
For the next 75 years, school officials hope to inspire students to look towards the future like the man the school is named after.
Idaho Governor Brad Little says, "I told a story about Mr. Simplot telling these kids from all over Idaho that someday these robots are going to be doing all this and that was before, you know it was starting but it wasn't near to the degree it is now, but Mr. Simplot was always a visionary... and that's why it's so appropriate to have here, in American Falls, a STEM school named after Mr. Simplot."
The school aims to help its students become Idaho's future visionaries by focusing on STEM curriculum. Not every classroom is ready for students to enter the doors quite yet but school officials say when school is in session, those classrooms will be ready.
On August 26, students will walk into the building for the first time and for the Simplot family, this school also represents a first.
Scott Simplot, son of J.R. Simplot, says, "It's the first school named after him and he would be thunderstruck."
Thunderstruck just may be the best way to describe the community's excitement for its new school.
The new elementary school sits on the same land as the old American Falls high school and will be home to 350 third through fifth grade students.
