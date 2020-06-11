Thursday morning during a press conference Governor Brad Little announced that the state was on schedule to enter Stag 4 of "Idaho Rebounds" on Saturday June 13.
However, he did add: "We almost did not make it to Stage 4 this week."
He says not all Idahoans are practicing safe, social practices. This almost delayed the state from entering the next stage. He encourages everyone to practice safe measures to protect others.
Starting Saturday, 100 percent of businesses may open their doors to the public.
This means the following can take place: senior living facilities may open, night clubs may open, large events (sporting events) may take place, employers may resume with unrestricted staffing, travel may continue to areas that allow it, and gatherings of more than 50 people may take place. Safety measures and restrictions should be followed in all of these circumstances.
The governor hopes all Idahoans may get back to work saying, "Work strengthens not just the individual and their family, but all of society."
He did mention that many Idahoans now make more on unemployment than they did while working. However, the increased unemployment benefits (offered due to the pandemic) are set to expire in less than two months. The state has created a back-to-work incentive to help get Idahoans working before those unemployment benefits expire and Governor Little encourages all those currently out of work to seek out the back-to-work incentive.
More information on Stage 4 may be found at: rebound.idaho.gov
